HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a working fire at a location with several commercial buildings in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at 532 4th Ave.

Dispatchers say the fire is now out and responders were able to extinguish it by 1:51 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the structure, according to dispatchers. They say the area is a cluster of “multiple commercial buildings.”

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.