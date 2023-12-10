HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One way that tri-state residents are getting into the Christmas spirit is by making homemade wreaths.

On Saturday, the Cabell County Master Gardeners held a wreath-making event to educate the public on their organization and on the environment.

Volunteers with the organization said it’s more fun to decorate with a wreath you made yourself to enhance the holiday tradition.

The wreath making event was about more than just having fun and getting ready for Christmas. It gave the public a chance to connect with the Cabell County Master Gardeners and learn more about the environment.

“We do some hard work, and we do some fun work. It’s not all hard. This is mainly for raising some funds and making contact with the public saying ‘yes, we do like to have fun,’” Debbie Martin of the Cabell County Master Gardeners said.

For some, making wreathes is a huge victory.

“I had a double lung transplant four years ago. Before I had the double lung transplant, I couldn’t breath when I was around anything: candles, anything like this. Now that I can breathe, I just want to live life to the fullest,” Kandy Bastianli, a participant in Saturday’s event, said.

She said what is most important is enjoying the little things.

“Any day can be your last day, and I want to make every day count,” Bastianli said.

The process begins by gathering greenery and banding it together using rubber bands.

“We gather up a lot of greenery from a lot of different sources.” Martin said. “Some of these people here are students and new to the game. Others are the master gardener volunteers.”

Piece by piece, the bundles begin to form. This process is repeated until you have 12 full bundles. Then, you use a wreath machine to place the bundles together in a circular shape.

“It’s really good to make something. You look back at it, and you realize you made that. It just makes you feel good about yourself,” Bastianli said.

After the wreath is finished, it’s decorated with ornaments and ribbons.