UPDATE (5:07 p.m., Feb. 12): West Virginia American Water says its water monitoring and testing has not found any change to water at the company’s Ohio River intake.

Water officials say they are enhancing treatment processes as a precautionary measure.

There are currently no drinking water advisories for customers, the company says.

The company is asking the public to avoid the Guyandotte River access point and boat ramp near Third Avenue. West Virginia American Water says the location will be “closed from time to time” while construction crews work in the area.

Crews are installing a second intake in the Guyandotte River should the need arise for an alternate water source.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Following last week’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, West Virginia American Water is monitoring water quality at its Ohio River intake.

The company says it is taking a precautionary measure to install secondary pump stations in the Guyandotte River.

“West Virginia American Water is monitoring water quality along the Ohio River following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio,” the company said in a statement. “The company is taking proactive and precautionary steps as well as contingency planning, including installation of a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River, should the need arise to switch to an alternate source of water. The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and as additional information becomes available, the company will provide updates.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.