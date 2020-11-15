Cabell-Huntington Hospital Nurses reject ‘final offer’ proposals, consider a strike

Nurses and technical workers with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH are meeting at Hal Greer Boulevard outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital this evening, Tuesday, July 7 to express their concerns regarding contract negotiations. July 7, 2020 (WOWK Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Union nurses at Cabell-Huntington Hospital (CHH) have rejected a proposal from the hospital executives after months of negotiations.

The nurses, represented by SIEU Local 1199, voted Friday and Saturday and voted against is saying the “final offer” did not do enough to address health insurance costs or safe hospital staffing. Nurses say the hospital system has an obligation to further address hospital staffing, in addition to damaging changes in health benefits that imposed exorbitant costs on area workers and their families.

At this time, union executives are requesting there be additional negotiations. The Bargaining Committee says they will evaluate the next steps, which includes considering sending a strike notice.

The nurses voted to join the union in Nov. of 2019 due to concerns about hospital staffing and health insurance costs. The action also came over concerns about staffing levels following the formation of the Mountain Health Network and the hospital’s acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2018 and the acquisition of the Huntington Internal Medicine Group.

At this time there has been no reaction by the Hospital to the nurse’s rejection of the offer.