Cabell Huntington Hospital receives temporary restraining order against striking union workers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital says it has received a signed temporary restraining order against those on the picket line outside the hospital.

According to the hospital, Cabell County Circuit Court Alfred Ferguson gave a verbal order on Wednesday, Nov. 10 claiming the Service Employees International Union strike is “an impediment to the healing environment.”

The strike began two weeks ago when around 800 healthcare workers walked out of Cabell Huntington Hospital at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, after union members rejected the hospital’s “last best offer” for a contract after months of negotiation. Union members say they are striking in an attempt to prevent a cut in their benefits.

Last week, the stakes got even higher for union workers after the union officials said they learned all service and maintenance workers in the union have had their healthcare benefits cut off by the Cabell-Huntington Hospital administration.

The hospital says the order limits the picketers to no more than eight hours on the picket line during the day, and a maximum of four hours in the overnight hours.

The order also prohibits those on strike from:

“Engaging in or encouraging loud and boisterous conduct,” such as using bullhorns, air horns, loud music and honking

Using burn barrels near the Lung Health Center located near 13th Avenue and Elm Street.

Blocking, obstructing or hindering the use of the handicap curb cuts

Picketing, patrolling or gathering within 15 feet of the corner by the Emergency Department’s entrance

Interfering with traffic or hindering the use of the roads or streets

Doing anything to prevent the hospital from delivering medical services to the public

Tresspassing on hospital property

Having any direct communication with patients, visitors, employees, vendors and neutral trade union members who are going into or leaving the hospital

Picketing within 20 feet of a reserve gate used by neutral trade union workers or communicating in any way with those who are using the reserve gate.

Using vulgarities, obscenities or threats to intimidate hospital employees, patients, neutral trade union members and members of the general public.

“Sadly, the union and some of its supporters have chosen to ignore the TRO, and continue to violate the Judge’s order. The hospital remains committed to providing its patients an environment that is conducive to the healing process, and will take the steps necessary for our visitors, staff and vendors to feel comfortable on our campus. The temporary restraining order goes a long way in addressing activities on the picket line that have been disruptive to our patients, visitors and staff,” the hospital said.

The full order is available on the hospital’s website. We have not yet received a statement from the SEIU on this restraining order.