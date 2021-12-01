Cabell Huntington Hospital strike ends with contract approval

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell Huntington Hospital strike has ended.

SEIU District 1199 has voted on Cabell Huntington Hospital’s latest offer and voted to approve the contract.

According to Regional Director Sherri McKinney, this could mean that workers could be back to work as early as Thursday – and no later than Monday.

The strike lasted for 28 days.

The strike began at noon on Nov. 3 when more than 800 workers walked out of the hospital when the SEIU District 1199’s contract expired with the hospital.

“Our members stood proudly in solidarity on the strike line and beat back concession after concession. These healthcare heroes deserve way more than what this hospital finally offered, but we are celebrating the victories that were won,” said Sherri McKinney, Regional Director for the Union.

According to a release from SEIU, Cabell Huntington Hospital conceded to give everyone an annual 2 percent increase across the board and add another 2 percent onto the wage scale, plus increases in the shift differential.

The hospital also withdrew all of their concessionary proposals, including cuts in holiday pay as part of the bargaining process. The hospital’s final offer does dramatically reduce benefits for retirees by taking Cabell Hospital healthcare from those 65 years and older and replacing it with a $250 stipend they can use to purchase a supplemental plan.

As part of the bargaining process Tuesday, the hospital agreed to extend the prescription discounts to the retirees to help off-set the cost unpaid by Medicare.

“We value all of our employees as each plays an important role in delivering reliable, quality care to our patients,” said Tim Martin, Chief Operating Officer for Cabell Huntington Hospital in a press release. “We are committed to being the best employer in the region with outstanding wages and benefits and this contract confirms that. We look forward to welcoming back our coworkers and resuming normal operations.”

“I commend the negotiating team in reaching a mutually beneficial contract,” stated Kevin Yingling, MD, Mountain Health Network CEO and President of CHH. “Throughout the negotiation process, I have been truly impressed by the expertise, experience, and guidance of our team. They have bargained earnestly and honestly to achieve a fair and equitable contract. I am deeply grateful for all that they have accomplished and look forward to continuing a shared focus on patients and caring for our community.”

The three-year labor agreement is effective from Dec. 1, 2021 – Nov. 15, 2024, according to a release from Cabell Huntington Hospital.