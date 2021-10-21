Cabell Huntington Hospital workers overwhelmingly vote to send strike notice

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Over 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital workers filtered through the ballroom at the DoubleTree in downtown Huntington on Wednesday evening to vote on whether to send a 10-day strike notice against Cabell Huntington Hospital.

According to SEIU District 1199 Regional Director, Sherri McKinney, the strike vote overwhelmingly passed on Thursday morning.

Union representatives from the SEIU 1199 said they had been negotiating for months with the hospital. They want quality care, safe staffing, health insurance coverage and wages that allow them to support their families.

They say the hospital came to the table with major concessions despite steady revenue and new developments.

“This isn’t the time, this isn’t the contract. This hospital makes record profits. They purchased St. Mary’s Medical Center, they’ve never lost a dime since then,” said McKinney. “They’re about to build a $51 million office building. All of the things that have been done, so why do we need to pay for all of that off of the backs of workers.”

The Cabell Huntington Hospital Director of Human Resources, Molly Frick, released a statement saying that the current contract expires after November 2. “In the meantime, the hospital is committed to continuing good faith negotiations in order to reach a fair and equitable agreement.”