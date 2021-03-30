Cabell-Huntington technical and professional workers approve union contract

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Technical and professional workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital have approved their first contract agreement with hospital executives, voting to ratify a new three-year union contract.

According to the Service Employees International Union District 1199 WV/KY/OH, the contract includes improved insurance benefits and wage increases. They say these factors will strengthen staff retention at the hospital.

“With the ratification of this contract agreement, we have a greater voice in the area of patient care,” said Courtney Merritt, a Cat Scan Tech at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “The contract includes guaranteed wage increases and improved benefits. This agreement benefits technical and professional workers at the hospital, in addition to our families.”

Cabell Huntington Hospital’s technical and professional workers voted to form a union in February 2020, just a few months after the hospital’s nurses voted to form a union in November 2019. The bargaining unit for the technical and professional workers represents nearly 150 workers including CT Specialist Techs’ Medical Lab Tech II’s, X-ray Techs, Respiratory Therapists, Nuclear Medicine Techs, Radiation Therapists and Ultrasound Techs.

“With this new contract agreement, technical and professional workers, nurses, service workers, and maintenance staff will have a stronger voice together,” said Joyce Gibson, Secretary-Treasurer of SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. ‘These workers, including respiratory therapists and others, have bravely served the public throughout the COVID19 pandemic. This contract agreement will make a difference in the provision of quality care and staff retention.”