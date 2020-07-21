CAIR asks Wheeling Island car vandalism be investigated as hate crime

Washington (WTRF) – In a statement released Tuesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper called for action concerning the incident last weekend when a teen’s car was vandalized by having racial slurs carved into the paint on Wheeling Island.
“At a time when those challenging systemic racism nationwide are facing backlash from bigots, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate this apparent act of racist vandalism as a possible hate crime,” Hooper said.
A social media post by the victim’s mother showed the car with racial slurs and other profanity scratched into the paint of the car, broken side mirrors and flattened tires.
CAIR says Wheeling Police reported they are not investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.
7News reached out to Wheeling Police for a statement on CAIR’s response and Wheeling PD stated they are looking at all angles regarding this case.
CAIR, a Washington-based, civil rights organization says it reports an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of President Trump.
