Calhoun County Sheriff seeks missing teen

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Grantsville.

Authorities describe Makayla Rose, 17, as a 5’6″, 120 pound female with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has been missing since March 13.

If anyone has seen her, please call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or 1-304-354-9271.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events