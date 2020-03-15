Calhoun County Sheriff seeks missing teen

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Grantsville.

Authorities describe Makayla Rose, 17, as a 5’6″, 120 pound female with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has been missing since March 13.

If anyone has seen her, please call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or 1-304-354-9271.

