CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 67-year-old man died after an ATV crash on Saturday night in the 3000 block of Daniels Run Road in Millstone.

Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department received the 911 call about the crash around 7:16 p.m. When they arrived on scene, Chief Joe Tanner said the victim in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save his life using CPR and other life saving measures.

“He had been on some property that he had and had been back on the hill. He was on a Honda ATV. He hit a water breaker ditch in the road, and the ATV flipped over and threw him off of it and rolled over top of him,” Chief Tanner said.

The Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems and West Virginia State Police were on the scene after the crash. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

“He just came off of the hill, and he just hit it at the wrong angle, and it flipped him over,” Chief Tanner said. “It was just one of those things that happened. Just a very unfortunate accident.”

The victim’s name is not being released at this time until next of kin is notified.

Chief Tanner added that safety is always key when riding ATVs and similar motor vehicles.

“You can take all the safety measures you want, but at the end of the day, there’s still a lot of danger with ATV’s or UTV’s and you just have to stay vigilant and stay on top of things,” Chief Tanner said.