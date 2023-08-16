CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is facing first-degree attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly drugging his mother and trying to set her house on fire.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim began to feel sick after drinking coffee made by her son, Jody Satterfield, 50, of Millstone. She told law enforcement that a drug was put into her coffee on July 9 and possibly on July 10, 2023, the criminal complaint said.

After waking up on July 11, the criminal complaint said the victim smelled an “overwhelming smell of natural gas” in her house. She went to the kitchen to find that the burners on her gas stove were set to the highest setting without any flame, as well as a burning candle around six feet away from the stove.

After this, the victim said her son was gone, as well as her vehicle, a firearm and bank cards, the complaint said.

Satterfield allegedly went to stay at a person’s house in Parkersburg after this incident. The complaint said Satterfield told the people living there that he “watched that witch explode” and he “wasn’t sorry for doing it, it had to be done” and “that he would not shed a tear for his own mother dying.”

Satterfield was booked in the Central Regional Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree arson.