CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Calhoun County parents are in custody after one of their children jumped out of a second-story window to find food, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint said the child – who was barefoot holding a teddy bear – told Family Dollar employees and law enforcement on Friday at around 10:30 p.m. that the only thing they had eaten for three days was a sandwich made by one of their three siblings. They said their parents would regularly tell them they did not want them anymore.

Law enforcement showed up at the home of 33-year-old Ellio and Ryan Hardman and asked if they knew where their child was. The complaint said Ryan Hardman told them he believed they were with one of their siblings upstairs.

The parents said this is not the first time the child left the home, the complaint said. CPS workers asked the child how they left the home and they said they jumped out of the second-story window. When asked why they did not go out the door, they said they were not allowed to be downstairs. Right below the window, there were multiple hazards including a wooden stump and air conditioner, according to the complaint. To get to the store, the child also had to cross a busy road.

During the search of the home, officers found, “food in the cupboards, food pantry, refrigerator and freezer for the entire family,” and none of it looked to be expired. They also found drug paraphernalia.

Officials took the children from the home that night.

Ellio and Ryan Hardman are being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.