CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, effective April 30, according to Prosecuting Attorney Nigel Jeffries.

The letter did not have a reason for his resignation, according to Jeffries.

The Calhoun County Commission has 30 days to appoint a successor from the Republican Party.

On Tuesday, Jeffries called for the removal of Sheriff Basnett because of a long list of grievances, calling the issues “very concerning.” To see a list, click here.

Jeffries told 13 News that Basnett began the Sheriff in 2021.