CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Family Dollar workers spent hours comforting an 8-year-old girl after she jumped out of a second-story window, walking barefoot across a busy road with her teddy bear to their store in Arnoldsburg, West Virginia.

“It was sad and really concerning and we wasn’t about to let her leave and go anywhere else,” said Sandra Knicley, Family Dollar Store Worker. “So, we just took her to the back and took care of her until the cops got here.”

According to court records, the incident happened on Friday, July 7. The girl told the workers and deputies that the only thing she had eaten for three days was a sandwich made by one of their three siblings. She also said that her parents told her they did not want her anymore.

“The little girl she came through the store, just walked up to us,” said Kelly Hutchinson, Family Dollar Store Worker. “And said, ‘I’m hungry. My mom and dad don’t want me no more. Do you have anything I can eat?'”

Following the incident, law enforcement showed up at the home of 33-year-old Ellio and Ryan Hardman and asked if they knew where their child was. Court records said Ryan Hardman told them he believed the girl was with one of her siblings upstairs; however this was not the first time she had left home.

When deputies asked the girl why she had jumped out of the window, which has several hazards underneath, she told them she wasn’t allowed downstairs. According to court records, she also said she would be punished by having to lay in her room for days without being fed. One of her siblings said she witnessed this, and at times that punishment lasted a week.

“Me having kids of my own, it just broke my heart her saying she was hungry and haven’t ate,” Knicley said. “No little girl should every feel like she’s not wanted. No kid for that matter.”

The girl and three other children were removed from the home.

The parents Ellio and Ryan Hardman are being charged with child neglect and held in the Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. They’re expected to appear in court on Thursday.