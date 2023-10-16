CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in Calhoun County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened in a remote area off of Beech Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say a body was recovered from the fire and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating. The Arnoldsburg, Upper West Fork, Clover and Spencer-Roane VFDs responded to the fire, according to the volunteer fire department.