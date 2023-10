CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia State Police trooper was involved in a crash in Calhoun County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, the trooper was responding to a call when it was involved in the crash in Mt. Zion.

The people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.