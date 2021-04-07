Call on WV Senators to support voting law change…but do they back it?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A national battle over voting rights has some West Virginia groups speaking out. That issue is the “For the People Act,” a federal attempt at changing some of the nation’s voting laws.

“Calling on Senator Manchin and Senator Capito to join on to the ‘For the People Act,” said Ryan Frankenberry with West Virginia Working Families Party.

The “For the People’s Act” is a bill revising voting laws that has a lot of support from house democrats. The bill was drafted to expand Americans’ access to ballot boxes, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen voter rights, and implement anti-corruption measures.

“The ‘For the People Act’ protects our freedom to vote by making sure voting options are equally accessible across the country…and West Virginians want it,” said Natalie Tennant, (D) Former West Virginia Secretary of State.

But not all West Virginia lawmakers agree with the “For the People Act” and the concerns cross party lines.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says he spoke with both Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin about the bill. “Both expressed concerns with the bill themselves. And so I fully support their opposition to S-1,” said Warner.

S-1 is the Senate version of the bill already approved by the House. Manchin tells 13 News his position isn’t quite as firm as Warner claims it is.

“There is common sense. And there are republicans and democrats I believe that should be basically an open fair process but it has to be secure,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

So why the opposition to this bill? Many Republicans worry the federal mandates will jeopardize the security of the election.

“It wipes out security in the election process, and that’s not what the people of West Virginia want,” said Warner.