Calling all bakers: WV's first Pepperoni Roll Championship set for June

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) —The inaugural West Virginia State Pepperoni Roll Championship, organized by Girl Scouts, is set for June 19 as part of the West Virginia State Folk Festival in Glenville, WV.

Black Diamond Girl Scouts Kaydee Martin and Kendra Fox of Troop 10123 are inviting pepperoni roll connoisseurs far and wide to participate in the competition, which will award first, second and third place winners with handmade plaques for their accomplishments.

“Our hope is to bring attention to the West Virginia State Folk Festival and the amazing traditions of Appalachian West Virginia, including the pepperoni roll,” said Marissa Fox, troop leader.

Bakers will be required to supply one dozen pepperoni rolls for a blind judging and another dozen to sell to the public. Bakers are required to register by June 1 by contacting GilmerCountyGirlScouts@gmail.com for the registration form and $50 fee.

