CAMC issues ‘No Visitor’ policy effective immediately

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – CAMC is mandating a ‘No Visitor’ policy effective immediately as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to a press release from CAMC, the hospital is mandating the ‘No Visitor’ policy and it is effective immediately as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.
The includes every CAMC hospital:
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Teays Valley Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital
According to the press release, the no visitor policy also includes the essential caregiver. No one will be permitted to be with the patient with a few exceptions. One essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, obstetrical services and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay.
End of life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.
For emergency room visits, if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient into the emergency room and then will be asked to leave.
