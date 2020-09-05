CAMC issues ‘No Visitor’ policy effective immediately

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – CAMC is mandating a ‘No Visitor’ policy effective immediately as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release from CAMC, the hospital is mandating the ‘No Visitor’ policy and it is effective immediately as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.

The includes every CAMC hospital:

CAMC General Hospital

CAMC Memorial Hospital

CAMC Teays Valley Hospital

CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital

According to the press release, the no visitor policy also includes the essential caregiver. No one will be permitted to be with the patient with a few exceptions. One essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, obstetrical services and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay.

End of life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For emergency room visits, if an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient into the emergency room and then will be asked to leave.

