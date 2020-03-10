Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center to receive $1.4 million grant

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. in Webster County, West Virginia will receive a grant worth $1,449,079 from the Department of Health and Human Services, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today.

“Providing West Virginians with the best healthcare possible is one of my top priorities,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Webster County residents deserve access (to) top-notch medical facilities, well-prepared professionals, and cutting-edge technology. I am grateful that President Trump and his Administration have the same goal as well.”

