Campaign aims to help children overcome obstacles

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A man who grew up in poverty is hoping to give underprivileged children more opportunities to succeed. Tommy Vance grew up in rural Logan County, West Virginia. During the first decade of his life he lived in poverty.

Four years ago he founded the Underprivileged Children Foundation to help children and families suffering through hard times. Tuesday the group launched the “Uplifted” campaign to raise awareness and attract more resources for the mission.

“They just need to be shown love and at the same time be given the same opportunities that more affluent children have,” Vance said.

The foundation provides services for children in 13 West Virginia counties helping 450 families annually. For more information on the foundation and upcoming fundraisers click or tap here.