CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A familiar face – and voice – is returning to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Jeff Campbell to an open seat in the House.

Campbell previously served in the Chamber from 2017 to 2020 as a Democrat. He has since switched parties, and will replace Greenbrier County Republican Delegate Mike Honaker. Honaker resigned in late August 2023 to serve as inspector general for the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

Campbell is a longtime school teacher and broadcaster. He ahs been the statistician on West Virginia Mountaineer Football broadcasts for many years.

The governor’s office says Campbell will serve the remainder of Honaker’s unexpired term.