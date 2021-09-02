Campers evacuated from Lake Stephens due to major electrical problems

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Campers at Lake Stephens had to evacuate their RVs because of an electrical problem after reports of people being ‘slightly shocked.’

The campground was evacuated on Wednesday, September 1. Only the marina remains open, everything else is closed. All power has been turned off and the recreational park is working with AEP to help fix the issue.

The electrical situation is scheduled to be fixed by Friday, September 3 but a press release notes, it could be longer.

This isn’t the first time an electrical problem occurred. According to the press release, this same issue happened a couple of weeks ago and a third time last month in the cabin and tent area.

The park is allowing campers to come to collect their items and food from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For updates and more information visit the Raleigh County Parks website.