Campus under shelter-in-place after shots fired near WVSU dorms

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State University Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired on campus around 4:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
WVSU tweeted the shots happened around Sullivan Hall.
Students and facaulty have been placed under a shelter in place until further notice.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
