Campus under shelter-in-place after shots fired near WVSU dorms

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State University Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired on campus around 4:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

West Virginia State University Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired near Sullivan Hall. Please shelter in place until further notice. — WV State University (@WVStateU) December 21, 2020

WVSU tweeted the shots happened around Sullivan Hall.

Students and facaulty have been placed under a shelter in place until further notice.

