Campus under shelter-in-place after shots fired near WVSU dorms

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State University Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of shots fired on campus around 4:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

WVSU tweeted the shots happened around Sullivan Hall.

Students and facaulty have been placed under a shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS