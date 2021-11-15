Can I get the Child Tax Credit if I don’t file taxes?

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2021, file photo shows a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen in San Antonio. President Joe Biden has proposed more than $3 trillion worth of revenue increases, primarily through higher taxes for corporations and the country’s richest households as well as greater IRS enforcement that would target the wealthy. But key lawmakers voiced doubts this week about the size and possible impacts on the economy as congressional committees weighed the measures and a wide array of business groups sifted through the details to highlight what they oppose. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We are quickly approaching the deadline to apply for the Child Tax Credit, which is November 15th at 11:59 pm.

The Child Tax Credit is a “dollar-for-dollar” credit you get for dependents filed on your taxes in place of what was previously known as child exemptions.

Qualifying residents can expect to receive $300 per month for each dependent under the age of six for a total of $1,800. They can also expect $250 per month for each dependent between the ages of 6 and 17, totaling up to $1,500.

Now, some residents are wondering if it’s possible to receive this funding if they don’t file taxes.

Is it possible?

“If you don’t file a tax return, with the new child tax credit then you can go through the IRS’s website and apply to have payments sent to you,” says Chris Reynolds, a Partner of Adkins and Reynolds CPAs.

He says this is a new change initiated as a part of the American Rescue Plan, which was pushed forward by the current presidential administration.

I have more questions. Who should I talk to?

“The IRS should be able to answer basic questions. Or we always recommend people just talk to their tax repairer. And if they don’t have a tax repairer, then they can try to find one. But any accounting office or tax office could certainly help with things like that,” says Reynolds.

Here is a list of what you will need to apply for this credit:

Social Security numbers for your children and Social Security numbers (or ITIN) for you and your spouse.

A reliable mailing address

Email address or phone number

Your bank account information (if you want to get payments via direct deposit)

Anyone looking to access the non-filer form can click here.

