Can kids go to Summer camp this year?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re looking at a summer with fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year and many of those missed activities from last year are coming back.

Parents and kids have been asking a similar question, “What can we do this summer?” This year, kids will be allowed to go to summer camp, but there are a few changes.

Over the weekend, the CDC released some new guidelines for both youth day camps as well as overnight camps. Jason Young with Camp Virgil Tate in Kanawha County says the guidance is designed to keep all the campers safe.

It advises campers to social distance six feet, campers need to stay in their own pods or small groups and the groups won’t interact with each other. Jason Young, Kanawha County 4H Foundation Executive Director



Empty bunks at Camp Virgil Tate. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The guidance goes on to say “campers should avoid playing close-contact or indoor sports” and should wear their masks except when water is involved.

For many parents, summer camps are not just to keep their kids entertained – it’s also to help prevent loss of learning over summer break. Cabell County Executive Director of middle schools Justin Boggs says “fun and games” also help keep their minds active.

We want students to be able to have fun, reconnect, learn some skills that they lost this past year and really just be engaged with students where they have lost the connection. Justin Boggs, Cabell County middle schools’ Executive Director

For more information on summer camps this year in Kanawha County, click here. For the complete CDC guidelines for summer camps, click here.

