Can you answer these real ‘Jeopardy!’ clues about your state?
(STACKER) — The TV game show “Jeopardy!” has been marked by resilience.
The series survived two cancellations before roaring back with a 1983 iteration featuring Alex Trebek, the beloved host who stayed in that role through his death Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer. Trebek kept the public up-to-date on his prognosis and continued working throughout the course of his cancer treatment, further establishing the already adored figure as an indelible part of his fans’ lives.
“Jeopardy!” has been a television staple since the mid-1960s, emerging from the game show scandals of the 1950s. The Golden Age of Television might be best known for classics like “I Love Lucy,” “Gunsmoke,” and “The Honeymooners,” but the real network darlings were quiz shows. “Twenty-One,” “$64,000 Questions,” and dozens of others supplied huge boosts to network ratings while being cheap to make. In an effort to manufacture tension on these beloved shows, producers started coaching the majority of contestants, eventually leading to a national scandal and an act of Congress that banned producers from rigging their shows.
“Jeopardy!” creator Merv Griffin came up with the unique format for the show after his wife Julann jokingly suggested that if network producers were afraid of someone giving the contestants the answers, he should give them the answers and ask for the questions. Network executives thought the show was too difficult but decided to give it a try. Since then, The show has refused to dumb down its material, and its high standards have awarded “Jeopardy!” with the most Emmy wins by a game show and a staggering 9.4 million viewers a week.
For fans looking to play along at home without waiting for the next episode, Stacker combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there. States are listed in alphabetical order, and clue topics cover art, state history, and weird state facts—with everything in between.
Click through to put your state knowledge to the test and see if you have what it takes to someday be a “Jeopardy!” champion. Don’t worry; in this quiz, you don’t have to answer in the form of a question.
Alabama: Clues
Clue #1: In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it’s in Alabama.
Clue #2: If you’re visiting the White House—the first White House of the Confederacy, that is—you’re in this city.
Clue #3: This praline ingredient is Alabama’s state nut.
Alabama: Answers
Clue #1: In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it’s in Alabama.
Answer: Styx
Clue #2: If you’re visiting the White House—the first White House of the Confederacy, that is—you’re in this city.
Answer: Montgomery
Clue #3: This praline ingredient is Alabama’s state nut.
Answer: Pecan
Alaska: Clues
Clue #1: His “Icebox” and his “Folly” were nicknames for the purchase of Alaska.
Clue #2: Haines, Alaska’s museum of this tool features exhibits on handle making and “five ways to not hit your fingers.”
Clue #3: Because they can see Alaska from their dachas, the Russians call this peak Bolshaya Gora (“great mountain”).
Alaska: Answers
Clue #1: His “Icebox” and his “Folly” were nicknames for the purchase of Alaska.
Answer: Seward’s
Clue #2: Haines, Alaska’s museum of this tool features exhibits on handle making and “five ways to not hit your fingers.”
Answer: Hammers
Clue #3: Because they can see Alaska from their dachas, the Russians call this peak Bolshaya Gora (“great mountain”).
Answer: Denali (or Mount McKinley)
Arizona: Clues
Clue #1: Arizona’s Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.
Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.
Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.
Arizona: Answers
Clue #1: Arizona’s Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.
Answer: Sequoia
Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.
Answer: Flagstaff
Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.
Answer: Buffalo
Arkansas: Clues
Clue #1: Arkansas has made the pink variety of this its state fruit and its state vegetable, just in case.
Clue #2: In 1957, federal troops had to escort the first black students to this Little Rock high school.
Clue #3: This weapon named for a frontiersman has also been called the “Arkansas toothpick.”
Arkansas: Answers
Clue #1: Arkansas has made the pink variety of this its state fruit and its state vegetable, just in case.
Answer: Tomato
Clue #2: In 1957, federal troops had to escort the first black students to this Little Rock high school.
Answer: Central High School
Clue #3: This weapon named for a frontiersman has also been called the “Arkansas toothpick.”
Answer: Bowie knife
California: Clues
Clue #1: This gastropod mollusk is the official mascot of the University of California at Santa Cruz.
Clue #2: Both Spain’s and California’s highest mountain peaks are in a range called this.
Clue #3: John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” plays out its Cain and Abel parable in this California valley.
California: Answers
Clue #1: This gastropod mollusk is the official mascot of the University of California at Santa Cruz.
Answer: Banana slug (otherwise known as “Sammy the Slug”)
Clue #2: Both Spain’s and California’s highest mountain peaks are in a range called this.
Answer: Sierra Nevada
Clue #3: John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” plays out its Cain and Abel parable in this California valley.
Answer: Salinas Valley
Colorado: Clues
Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song “America the Beautiful.”
Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.
Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.
Colorado: Answers
Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song “America the Beautiful.”
Answer: Pike’s Peak
Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.
Answer: Coors
Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.
Answer: Hunter S. Thompson
Connecticut: Clues
Clue #1: Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”
Clue #2: This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut.
Clue #3: A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town.
Connecticut: Answers
Clue #1: Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”
Answer: Mark Twain
Clue #2: This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut.
Answer: Podunk
Clue #3: A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town.
Answer: Lyme disease
Delaware: Clues
Clue #1: On Dec. 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to do this.
Clue #2: At #15 [Forbes wealthiest families of the U.S.], this Delaware family shares $14.3 billion in chemical money—but they share it among more than 3,500 members.
Clue #3: In 2004 it was high “time” Delaware’s Winterthur Museum paid $1.65 million for a 9-foot-tall one of these.
Delaware: Answers
Clue #1: On Dec. 7, 1787, Delaware became the first state to do this.
Answer: Ratify the Constitution
Clue #2: At #15 [Forbes wealthiest families of the U.S.], this Delaware family shares $14.3 billion in chemical money—but they share it among more than 3,500 members.
Answer: Du Pont
Clue #3: In 2004 it was high “time” Delaware’s Winterthur Museum paid $1.65 million for a 9-foot-tall one of these.
Answer: A grandfather clock
Florida: Clues
Clue #1: This Florida city was named in 1909 in hopes it would attract canal traffic from Central America.
Clue #2: Fighting a cliche, the Florida Highway Patrol prohibits its officers from wearing this intimidating type of sunglasses.
Clue #3: In July bring your beard to this Florida island for its Hemingway Days and you might win a look-alike contest.
Florida: Answers
Clue #1: This Florida city was named in 1909 in hopes it would attract canal traffic from Central America.
Answer: Panama City
Clue #2: Fighting a cliche, the Florida Highway Patrol prohibits its officers from wearing this intimidating type of sunglasses.
Answer: Reflective
Clue #3: In July bring your beard to this Florida island for its Hemingway Days and you might win a look-alike contest.
Answer: Key West
Georgia: Clues
Clue #1: In 1916 Georgia Tech beat Cumberland College 222-0 in this sport.
Clue #2: James Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1733 as a haven for people in trouble for this back in Britain.
Clue #3: Born in Georgia, this notorious frontier dentist first had a practice in Atlanta.
Georgia: Answers
Clue #1: In 1916 Georgia Tech beat Cumberland College 222-0 in this sport.
Answer: Football
Clue #2: James Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1733 as a haven for people in trouble for this back in Britain.
Answer: Debt
Clue #3: Born in Georgia, this notorious frontier dentist first had a practice in Atlanta.
Answer: Doc Holliday
Hawaii: Clues
Clue #1: He graduated from the Punahou Prep School in 1979 before moving on to Occidental and Columbia.
Clue #2: Ulysses Grant’s dinner for King Kalakaua of these islands (including Hawaii) likely didn’t include the food of that name.
Clue #3: The site of a leper colony, this Hawaiian island is nicknamed the “Friendly Island.”
Hawaii: Answers
Clue #1: He graduated from the Punahou Prep School in 1979 before moving on to Occidental and Columbia.
Answer: Barack Obama
Clue #2: Ulysses Grant’s dinner for King Kalakaua of these islands (including Hawaii) likely didn’t include the food of that name.
Answer: The Sandwich Islands
Clue #3: The site of a leper colony, this Hawaiian island is nicknamed the “Friendly Island.”
Answer: Molokai
Idaho: Clues
Clue #1: Appropriately, Apollo 14 astronauts trained at the Idaho monument with this four-word name.
Clue #2: The name Idaho was nearly given to this other state, whose current name means “colored red.”
Clue #3: Aptly, this toy got four write-in votes in Boise, Idaho’s 1985 mayoral election.
Idaho: Answers
Clue #1: Appropriately, Apollo 14 astronauts trained at the Idaho monument with this four-word name.
Answer: Craters of the Moon
Clue #2: The name Idaho was nearly given to this other state, whose current name means “colored red.”
Answer: Colorado
Clue #3: Aptly, this toy got four write-in votes in Boise, Idaho’s 1985 mayoral election.
Answer: Mr. Potato Head
Illinois: Clues
Clue #1: The first public one of these schools began in Illinois in 1901 for students who wanted to pursue higher education in their home area.
Clue #2: You’ll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river.
Clue #3: This Illinois village where Abraham Lincoln lived has been rebuilt and is now a state park.
Illinois: Answers
Clue #1: The first public one of these schools began in Illinois in 1901 for students who wanted to pursue higher education in their home area.
Answer: Community college
Clue #2: You’ll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river.
Answer: The Illinois
Clue #3: This Illinois village where Abraham Lincoln lived has been rebuilt and is now a state park.
Answer: New Salem
Indiana: Clues
Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.
Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.
Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20, 1914.
Indiana: Answers
Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.
Answer: Studebaker
Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.
Answer: John Dillinger
Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20, 1914.
Answer: First World War
Iowa: Clues
Clue #1: Since 1911, the Iowa State Fair has featured one of these sculpted from 600 pounds of pure cream butter.
Clue #2: This artist from Iowa once said, “All the really good ideas I’d ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.”
Clue #3: “The Music Man” takes place “right here in” this Iowa city.
Iowa: Answers
Clue #1: Since 1911, the Iowa State Fair has featured one of these sculpted from 600 pounds of pure cream butter.
Answer: A butter cow
Clue #2: This artist from Iowa once said, “All the really good ideas I’d ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.”
Answer: Grant Wood
Clue #3: “The Music Man” takes place “right here in” this Iowa city.
Answer: River City
Kansas: Clues
Clue #1: To mark the launch of Pokemon, Kansas’ capital was renamed this for a day in 1998.
Clue #2: A Coffeyville museum tells of the 1892 attempted bank robbery by this gang and how they got shot up by the citizenry.
Clue #3: This Kansan made her last known take-off from New Guinea; if you find out where she is, let us know.
Kansas: Answers
Clue #1: To mark the launch of Pokemon, Kansas’ capital was renamed this for a day in 1998.
Answer: ToPikachu
Clue #2: A Coffeyville museum tells of the 1892 attempted bank robbery by this gang and how they got shot up by the citizenry.
Answer: The Dalton Boys
Clue #3: This Kansan made her last known take-off from New Guinea; if you find out where she is, let us know.
Answer: Amelia Earhart
Kentucky: Clues
Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United States’ supply.
Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.
Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky’s governor gave this restaurant founder his “rank.”
Kentucky: Answers
Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United State’s supply.
Answer: Hemp
Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.
Answer: Solar
Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky’s governor gave this restaurant founder his “rank.”
Answer: Col. Sanders
Louisiana: Clues
Clue #1: On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law.
Clue #2: Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words.
Clue #3: The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.
Louisiana: Answers
Clue #1: On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law.
Answer: Bonnie and Clyde
Clue #2: Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words.
Answer: State constitution
Clue #3: The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.
Answer: The French Quarter
Maine: Clues
Clue #1: After alcohol was made illegal in Maine, vendors offered swigs from concealed pints in their pants and got this nickname.
Clue #2: The International Museum of this -ology in Maine has exhibits for the Montauk Monster and the Jersey Devil.
Clue #3: In 2017 the Maine farm and barn that inspired this classic 1952 novel were put up for sale.
Maine: Answers
Clue #1: After alcohol was made illegal in Maine, vendors offered swigs from concealed pints in their pants and got this nickname.
Answer: Bootleggers
Clue #2: The International Museum of this -ology in Maine has exhibits for the Montauk Monster and the Jersey Devil.
Answer: Cryptozoology
Clue #3: In 2017 the Maine farm and barn that inspired this classic 1952 novel were put up for sale.
Answer: “Charlotte’s Web”
Maryland: Clues
Clue #1: In 1981 he was ordered to pay Maryland $250,000 to compensate for bribes taken while governor and vice president.
Clue #2: Fittingly, this Maryland fort was built in a star shape.
Clue #3: At his death in 1832, Charles Carroll of Maryland was the last surviving signer of this document.
Maryland: Answers
Clue #1: In 1981 he was ordered to pay Maryland $250,000 to compensate for bribes taken while governor and vice president.
Answer: Spiro Agnew
Clue #2: Fittingly, this Maryland fort was built in a star shape.
Answer: Fort McHenry
Clue #3: At his death in 1832, Charles Carroll of Maryland was the last surviving signer of this document.
Answer: The Declaration of Independence
Massachusetts: Clues
Clue #1: Danvers, Massachusetts, has a memorial for those who died after being accused of this in the late 17th century.
Clue #2: Rumors that these snacks were named for a physicist are untrue; they’re named for a town in Massachusetts.
Clue #3: The epitaph on this poet’s grave marker in Amherst, Massachusetts, simply says, “Called Back.”
Massachusetts: Answers
Clue #1: Danvers, Massachusetts, has a memorial for those who died after being accused of this in the late 17th century.
Answer: Witchcraft
Clue #2: Rumors that these snacks were named for a physicist are untrue; they’re named for a town in Massachusetts.
Answer: Fig Newtons
Clue #3: The epitaph on this poet’s grave marker in Amherst, Massachusetts simply says, “Called Back.”
Answer: Emily Dickinson
Michigan: Clues
Clue #1: Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980.
Clue #2: The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island.
Clue #3: The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.
Michigan: Answers
Clue #1: Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980.
Answer: “Merchant of Venice”
Clue #2: The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island.
Answer: Mackinac Island
Clue #3: The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.
Answer: Henry Ford
Minnesota: Clues
Clue #1: This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972.
Clue #2: At Austin, Minnesota’s Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans.
Clue #3: This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.
Minnesota: Answers
Clue #1: This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972.
Answer: The Mayo Clinic
Clue #2: At Austin, Minnesota’s Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans.
Answer: Spam
Clue #3: This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.
Answer: 3M
Mississippi: Clues
Clue #1: Named for the Mississippi area it served, this airline began in 1924 as a crop-dusting service.
Clue #2: As the Broadway musical told you, Mississippi came from the Chippewa word meaning this.
Clue #3: In “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” Ray Stevens rhymes “hallelujah” with this city that’s in the state.
Mississippi: Answers
Clue #1: Named for the Mississippi area it served, this airline began in 1924 as a crop-dusting service.
Answer: Delta Airlines
Clue #2: As the Broadway musical told you, Mississippi came from the Chippewa word meaning this.
Answer: Big river
Clue #3: In “Mississippi Squirrel Revival,” Ray Stevens rhymes “hallelujah” with this city that’s in the state.
Answer: Pascagoula
Missouri: Clues
Clue #1: This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings.
Clue #2: On Missouri’s flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state’s motto appears.
Clue #3: With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the “live music show capital of the world.”
Missouri: Answers
Clue #1: This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings.
Answer: George Washington Carver
Clue #2: On Missouri’s flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state’s motto appears.
Answer: Bears
Clue #3: With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the “live music show capital of the world.”
Answer: Branson
Montana: Clues
Clue #1: This Montana site was designated a national cemetery in 1879; it became a national monument in 1946.
Clue #2: There are about 25 of these in the Montana national park named for them.
Clue #3: Helena’s valley is named after this alliterative plant; William Clark was injured by many of its barbs when he explored there.
Montana: Answers
Clue #1: This Montana site was designated a national cemetery in 1879; it became a national monument in 1946.
Answer: Little Big Horn
Clue #2: There are about 25 of these in the Montana national park named for them.
Answer: Glaciers
Clue #3: Helena’s valley is named after this alliterative plant; William Clark was injured by many of its barbs when he explored there.
Answer: Prickly pear
Nebraska: Clues
Clue #1: The name Nebraska comes from an Oto native American word meaning “flat water,” referring to this river.
Clue #2: I’m in the nation’s only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s.
Clue #3: Officially “The Tree Planters’ State” in 1895, in 1945 it became this “State” to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.
Nebraska: Answers
Clue #1: The name Nebraska comes from an Oto native American word meaning “flat water,” referring to this river.
Answer: The Platte
Clue #2: I’m in the nation’s only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s.
Answer: Unicameral
Clue #3: Officially “The Tree Planters’ State” in 1895, in 1945 it became this “State” to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.
Answer: The Cornhusker State
Nevada: Clues
Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.
Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this “lode” named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.
Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.
Nevada: Answers
Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.
Answer: Gambling
Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this “lode” named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.
Answer: The Comstock lode
Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.
Answer: A nuclear explosion (or detonation)
New Hampshire: Clues
Clue #1: After 12,000 years staring out over New Hampshire, this senior citizen succumbed in 2003.
Clue #2: Some officials in New Hampshire were unhappy that the title of this action film was a play on the state motto.
Clue #3: In 1818 Daniel Webster argued before the Supreme Court to stop New Hampshire from taking over this private college.
New Hampshire: Answers
Clue #1: After 12,000 years staring out over New Hampshire, this senior citizen succumbed in 2003.
Answer: The Old Man of the Mountain
Clue #2: Some officials in New Hampshire were unhappy that the title of this action film was a play on the state motto.
Answer: Live Free or Die Hard
Clue #3: In 1818 Daniel Webster argued before the Supreme Court to stop New Hampshire from taking over this private college.
Answer: Dartmouth
New Jersey: Clues
Clue #1: This ex-“Daily Show” host was born in New York City, but was raised in New Jersey, part of the great Jewish emigration of 1963.
Clue #2: New Jersey’s last royal governor was an illegitimate son of this Philadelphia printer-inventor.
Clue #3: “Newark Athlete,” an experimental film from 1891, was made at his lab in West Orange, New Jersey.
New Jersey: Answers
Clue #1: This ex-“Daily Show” host was born in New York City, but was raised in New Jersey, part of the great Jewish emigration of 1963.
Answer: Jon Stewart
Clue #2: New Jersey’s last royal governor was an illegitimate son of this Philadelphia printer-inventor.
Answer: Benjamin Franklin
Clue #3: “Newark Athlete,” an experimental film from 1891, was made at his lab in West Orange, New Jersey.
Answer: Thomas Edison
New Mexico: Clues
Clue #1: New Mexico has an official state question, “Red or green?”—it refers to these edibles.
Clue #2: New Mexico’s acquiring statehood in 1912 didn’t stop his gang from raiding the town of Columbus in 1916.
Clue #3: The Bradbury Science Museum in this New Mexico city displays replicas of the two atomic bombs used in WWII.
New Mexico: Answers
Clue #1: New Mexico has an official state question, “Red or green?”—it refers to these edibles.
Answer: Chili peppers
Clue #2: New Mexico’s acquiring statehood in 1912 didn’t stop his gang from raiding the town of Columbus in 1916.
Answer: Pancho Villa
Clue #3: The Bradbury Science Museum in this New Mexico city displays replicas of the two atomic bombs used in WWII.
Answer: Los Alamos
New York: Clues
Clue #1: Start spreading the news: New York has an official muffin that’s made with this state fruit.
Clue #2: To convince New Yorkers it was safe, this impresario led 21 elephants across the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883.
Clue #3: A New York bridge that gets you to Staten Island is named for this privateer turned explorer.
New York: Answers
Clue #1: Start spreading the news: New York has an official muffin that’s made with this state fruit.
Answer: An apple
Clue #2: To convince New Yorkers it was safe, this impresario led 21 elephants across the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883.
Answer: P.T. Barnum
Clue #3: A New York bridge that gets you to Staten Island is named for this privateer turned explorer.
Answer: Verrazzano
North Carolina: Clues
Clue #1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Guilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!
Clue #2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.
Clue #3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.
North Carolina: Answers
Clue #1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Guilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!
Answer: Singing
Clue #2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.
Answer: Cape Fear
Clue #3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.
Answer: Azaleas
North Dakota: Clues
Clue #1: This disease of little sores on the skin nearly wiped out North Dakota’s “Three Tribes” in 1837.
Clue #2: This Rough Rider is seen astride a horse on the 2016 quarter for the North Dakota national park named for him.
Clue #3: The University of North Dakota’s “Lux et Lex” means “Light and” this.
North Dakota: Answers
Clue #1: This disease of little sores on the skin nearly wiped out North Dakota’s “Three Tribes” in 1837.
Answer: Smallpox
Clue #2: This Rough Rider is seen astride a horse on the 2016 quarter for the North Dakota national park named for him.
Answer: Theodore Roosevelt
Clue #3: The University of North Dakota’s “Lux et Lex” means “Light and” this.
Answer: Law
Ohio: Clues
Clue #1: A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, “Neil steps on” this.
Clue #2: Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe.
Clue #3: Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.
Ohio: Answers
Clue #1: A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, “Neil steps on” this.
Answer: The moon
Clue #2: Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe.
Answer: Miami
Clue #3: Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.
Answer: Cincinnati
Oklahoma: Clues
Clue #1: Oklahoma has a panhandle because Texas couldn’t have land north of 36°30′ north or it would have had to free its slaves under this 1820 deal.
Clue #2: The state didn’t repeal this until 1959, years after the 18th Amendment was repealed.
Clue #3: The resolution making this largest North American frog Oklahoma’s state amphibian says it makes a “jug-o-rum” sound.
Oklahoma: Answers
Clue #1: Oklahoma has a panhandle because Texas couldn’t have land north of 36°30′ north or it would have had to free its slaves under this 1820 deal.
Answer: Missouri Compromise
Clue #2: The state didn’t repeal this until 1959, years after the 18th Amendment was repealed.
Answer: Prohibition
Clue #3: The resolution making this largest North American frog Oklahoma’s state amphibian says it makes a “jug-o-rum” sound.
Answer: The bullfrog
Oregon: Clues
Clue #1: The town of Fossil once held annual “Days” of these departed reptiles, but the event is now extinct.
Clue #2: Writing in his journal in January 1806, he gave Clark’s Mountain, Oregon, its name.
Clue #3: While president, Teddy Roosevelt established five national parks, including this one “deep” in Oregon.
Oregon: Answers
Clue #1: The town of Fossil once held annual “Days” of these departed reptiles, but the event is now extinct.
Answer: Dinosaur
Clue #2: Writing in his journal in January 1806, he gave Clark’s Mountain, Oregon, its name.
Answer: Meriwether Lewis
Clue #3: While president, Teddy Roosevelt established five national parks, including this one “deep” in Oregon.
Answer: Crater Lake National Park
Pennsylvania: Clues
Clue #1: Although called a state, Pennsylvania is actually this, as are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Virginia.
Clue #2: The state’s name means Penn’s these.
Clue #3: Established in 1881, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the world’s first collegiate school of this.
Pennsylvania: Answers
Clue #1: Although called a state, Pennsylvania is actually this, as are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Virginia.
Answer: Commonwealth
Clue #2: The state’s name means Penn’s these.
Answer: Woods (sylvania)
Clue #3: Established in 1881, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the world’s first collegiate school of this.
Answer: Business
Rhode Island: Clues
Clue #1: This founder of Rhode Island has his own memorial in Providence.
Clue #2: Known for its jazz festival, this Rhode Island city also has a Greek festival and a chowder cook-off.
Clue #3: Before the Europeans, a few thousand of these Indians lived on the Rhode Island bay that shares their name.
Rhode Island: Answers
Clue #1: This founder of Rhode Island has his own memorial in Providence.
Answer: Roger Williams
Clue #2: Known for its jazz festival, this Rhode Island city also has a Greek festival and a chowder cook-off.
Answer: Newport
Clue #3: Before the Europeans, a few thousand of these Indians lived on the Rhode Island bay that shares their name.
Answer: Narragansett
South Carolina: Clues
Clue #1: This three-layered “feminine” white cake filled with fruit and nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland.
Clue #2: This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917.
Clue #3: Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fired the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.
South Carolina: Answers
Clue #1: This three-layered “feminine” white cake filled with fruit and nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland.
Answer: Lady Baltimore cake
Clue #2: This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917.
Answer: Dizzy Gillespie
Clue #3: Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fired the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.
Answer: The Citadel
South Dakota: Clues
Clue #1: The Badlands in South Dakota is home to the black-footed type of this weasel, back from the brink of extinction.
Clue #2: A colossal statue of this Sioux chief was begun officially on a South Dakota mountain in 1948; it’s still not done.
Clue #3: A historic site in South Dakota contains the launch control facility and a silo for one of these Cold War ICBMs.
South Dakota: Answers
Clue #1: The Badlands in South Dakota is home to the black-footed type of this weasel, back from the brink of extinction.
Answer: Ferret
Clue #2: A colossal statue of this Sioux chief was begun officially on a South Dakota mountain in 1948; it’s still not done.
Answer: Crazy Horse
Clue #3: A historic site in South Dakota contains the launch control facility and a silo for one of these Cold War ICBMs.
Answer: A minuteman missile
Tennessee: Clues
Clue #1: “The Tennessee Tailor” was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee.
Clue #2: Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group.
Clue #3: In March 1925 the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.
Tennessee: Answers
Clue #1: “The Tennessee Tailor” was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee.
Answer: Andrew Johnson
Clue #2: Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group.
Answer: The Ku Klux Klan
Clue #3: In March 1925, the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.
Answer: Evolution
Texas: Clues
Clue #1: This “medicinal” soft drink was created in 1885 at Morrison’s old corner drugstore in Waco.
Clue #2: On Nov. 22, 1963 around 1:45 p.m., he was arrested at the Texas Theatre, about an hour and 15 minutes after his crime.
Clue #3: In 2007 Robstown, near Corpus Christi, was recognized as the birthplace of this game, now played online, too.
Texas: Answers
Clue #1: This “medicinal” soft drink was created in 1885 at Morrison’s old corner drugstore in Waco.
Answer: Dr. Pepper
Clue #2: On Nov. 22, 1963 around 1:45 PM, he was arrested at the Texas Theatre, about an hour and 15 minutes after his crime.
Answer: Lee Harvey Oswald
Clue #3: In 2007 Robstown, near Corpus Christi, was recognized as the birthplace of this game, now played online too.
Answer: Texas Hold ‘Em
Utah: Clues
Clue #1: In 1982 the University of Utah Hospital was where the first permanent artificial this organ was implanted.
Clue #2: To demonstrate the acoustics in this Salt Lake City building, tour guides will drop a pin.
Clue #3: Having saved early Mormon settlers from an invasion of katydids, it’s now the state bird.
Utah: Answers
Clue #1: In 1982 the University of Utah Hospital was where the first permanent artificial this organ was implanted.
Answer: Heart
Clue #2: To demonstrate the acoustics in this Salt Lake City building, tour guides will drop a pin.
Answer: The Mormon Tabernacle
Clue #3: Having saved early Mormon settlers from an invasion of katydids, it’s now the state bird.
Answer: The seagull
Vermont: Clues
Clue #1: In 1777 Vermont became the first state to abolish this completely.
Clue #2: Maria, the last of the original seven siblings of this musical troupe, passed away in Vermont in 2014 at age 99.
Clue #3: First formed to drive New York settlers out of Vermont, this armed band later gained fame at Fort Ticonderoga.
Vermont: Answers
Clue #1: In 1777 Vermont became the first state to abolish this completely.
Answer: Slavery
Clue #2: Maria, the last of the original seven siblings of this musical troupe, passed away in Vermont in 2014 at age 99.
Answer: The von Trapps
Clue #3: First formed to drive New York settlers out of Vermont, this armed band later gained fame at Fort Ticonderoga.
Answer: The Green Mountain Boys
Virginia: Clues
Clue #1: After this pirate aka Edward Teach died in 1718, his head was taken to Virginia and displayed on a pole.
Clue #2: In 1716 Virginia’s governor claimed possession of this scenic valley for England.
Clue #3: Patrick Henry slept at the governor’s palace in what’s now this Virginia tourist mecca.
Virginia: Answers
Clue #1: After this pirate aka Edward Teach died in 1718, his head was taken to Virginia and displayed on a pole.
Answer: Blackbeard
Clue #2: In 1716 Virginia’s governor claimed possession of this scenic valley for England.
Answer: Shenandoah Valley
Clue #3: Patrick Henry slept at the governor’s palace in what’s now this Virginia tourist mecca.
Answer: Williamsburg
Washington: Clues
Clue #1: The postmark for letters and postcards for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 featured this landmark.
Clue #2: This president may not be famous for much, but he did sign the 1853 bill creating the Washington Territory.
Clue #3: The state gem is this fossil; the best place to see it in Washington is a state park in Vantage.
Washington: Answers
Clue #1: The postmark for letters and postcards for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 featured this landmark.
Answer: The Space Needle
Clue #2: This president may not be famous for much, but he did sign the 1853 bill creating the Washington Territory.
Answer: Millard Fillmore
Clue #3: The state gem is this fossil; the best place to see it in Washington is a state park in Vantage.
Answer: Petrified wood
West Virginia: Clues
Clue #1: In 1921 West Virginia became the first state to impose this, then a fraction of 1%; today it’s 6%.
Clue #2: The John Brown Wax Museum in this town has 87 life-size figures telling his story from youth to the gallows.
Clue #3: Alphabetically, this West Virginia family once led by a man named “Devil Anse” comes before their Pike County, Kentucky, rivals.
West Virginia: Answers
Clue #1: In 1921 West Virginia became the first state to impose this, then a fraction of 1%; today it’s 6%.
Answer: Sales tax
Clue #2: The John Brown Wax Museum in this town has 87 life-size figures telling his story from youth to the gallows.
Answer: Harpers Ferry
Clue #3: Alphabetically, this West Virginia family once led by a man named “Devil Anse” comes before their Pike County, Kentucky, rivals.
Answer: The Hatfields
Wisconsin: Clues
Clue #1: Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum.
Clue #2: This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides.
Clue #3: New Glarus, Wis., known as “Little” this country, has a Heidi festival every June.
Wisconsin: Answers
Clue #1: Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum.
Answer: Ringling Brothers
Clue #2: This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides.
Answer: Badgers
Clue #3: New Glarus, Wis., known as “Little” this country, has a Heidi festival every June.
Answer: Switzerland
Wyoming: Clues
Clue #1: The Indian paintbrush has this official designation in Wyoming; no, it’s not the state paintbrush.
Clue #2: “Geographical” term for Jim Bridger, Jedediah Smith, and others who trapped in the state.
Clue #3: In 1925 Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first woman to hold this office in the U.S.
Wyoming: Answers
Clue #1: The Indian paintbrush has this official designation in Wyoming; no, it’s not the state paintbrush.
Answer: State flower
Clue #2: “Geographical” term for Jim Bridger, Jedediah Smith, and others who trapped in the state.
Answer: Mountain men
Clue #3: In 1925 Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first woman to hold this office in the U.S.
Answer: Governor
