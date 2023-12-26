CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the holidays are wrapping up, recycling centers can see an increase in materials. That’s why specialists say you should make sure your good intentions do not go to waste.

According to recycling specialists, bows and ribbons are not recyclable and should be reused if possible. Wrapping paper, however is mostly recyclable, but not all types are. The specialists say anything with glittery or metallic material cannot be recycled.

Cardboard boxes and paper products that are not lined are also good to recycle, but all of the packing materials must be removed, specialists say.

“The tendency can be to keep all that packaging in there, and a lot of the stuff like the foam, the air pillows, things like that are not recyclable in your cart. And so, you’re just bringing contaminants to us,” said Amy Hammes, a recycling specialist.

Another tip is to keep items loose. Most recyclers do not want recycling items in plastic bags that they have to break open and dispose of the bag. Also, breaking down cardboard boxes and removing the tape makes them easier to recycle.