Canaan Valley Ski Resort set to open slopes on Christmas Eve

DAVIS, WV (WBOY) – Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area is set to open for the 2021-2022 season on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24. The resort’s tube park is slated to open next week, conditions permitting, officials said.

Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area, which officials say is on the site of the first commercial ski development in West Virginia and any state south of the Mason-Dixon line, is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2021-2022 ski season.

Canaan Valley Resort made significant investments this year.

The resort tube park has been expanded to more than twice its previous size and a second magic carpet was also installed.

The resort’s ski and snowboard rental facility has been “significantly enlarged” and remodeled. Guests can also now reserve ski, boots and snowboard rentals, online, in advance.

A new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system has been added to reduce guests’ time in lift lines, officials said. Guests will be able to purchase passes online and get a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes on a mobile phone or computer. The change puts Canaan Valley in line with neighboring Timberline Mountain, which also offers the RFID ticket system.

Timberline, Snowshoe Mountain Resort and Wisp Resort, in Western Maryland, opened earlier this year.