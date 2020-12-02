Candlelight vigil to be held for Charleston Police Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for Charleston Police officer Cassie Johnson tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson was responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man was caught further down Garrison Avenue with gunshot wounds and was also hospitalized.
The vigil will be held today, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Laidley Field in Charleston.
City of Charleston officials says traffic should enter the field from Washington Street, down Elizabeth Street.
People are also encouraged to bring candles.
