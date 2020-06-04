Capito applauds Senate passage of Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today applauded the Senate’s passage of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, legislation that makes changes to certain restrictions within the program.
“There is nothing more pro-worker than keeping our West Virginia workers on the payroll, and that is exactly what the PPP does,” Capito said. “This program has helped tens of thousands of small businesses in West Virginia and even more across our country, and it has been an essential reason why many of our businesses have been able to survive during these uncertain times. I’m glad to see this legislation pass the Senate, which will provide small business owners the flexibility they need to utilize these funds in a way that makes the most sense for their business during this pandemic.”
The bill now heads to President Donald J. Trump’s desk for his signature. The Paycheck Protection Program was created through the CARES Act to help small businesses pay employees and remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
