Capitol Market to reopen indoor market

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – Capitol Market’s indoor market will reopen Tuesday, May 26, with many precautions in place.

The market’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Capitol Market Executive Director Nichole Greene-Jenkins says the decision to reopen the indoor market was made based on the latest updates with the governor’s phased reopening plan for specialty retail and discussions with city, county, and state officials.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of our customers and market family, while also ensuring the success of the small, locally-owned businesses who call Capitol Market home, is paramount to our organization,” says Greene-Jenkins. “With our market tenants and community working together, we are pleased to once again allow visitors inside our unique selection of artisan shops and food establishments.

The Capitol Market Board of Directors has established several protocols for customers shopping at the indoor market including:

Follow directional signs as you enter

Visitors should only come in parties no more than two people

Masks are strongly encouraged

Only touch what you intend to purchase

Follow the market’s social distancing markers

Communal dining areas will remain closed both inside and outside

Visitors are asked to be patient and courteous

Visitors should come prepared and limit their shopping time

Utilize curbside pickup service

The Smith Street entrance will remain closed to customers

“With these new rules, we are asking our customers to limit their party to two or less, reduce their time visiting the market, and to stay home if they are in a high-risk group or are feeling ill,” says Greene-Jenkins. “Curbside service is here to stay with our businesses, so we urge customers to continue to enjoy that option as well.”

