Two facing charges after car crashes into townhouse in Charleston

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. June 16, 2020: Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home on Washington Street West Friday, June 12.

According to the Charleston Police Department David Nathaniel Evens was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a home. Evens is charged with Driving Under the Influence causing injury X3, Driving Revoked for DUI and reckless driving. The passenger, who police identified as Darian Olivarri and the owner of the vehicle, is charged with Permitting DUI, permitting an unlicensed operator, and simple possession of marijuana.

Both Evens and Olivarri, as well as two occupants of the home, were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Charleston Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the case.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. June 12, 2020: Family members of those in the home tell WOWK 13’s Mackenzie Koch three people were in the home at the time and two were in the car. The car was going at speeds of 110 m.p.h. Both people who were in the car are in the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Everyone inside the home is fine.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are on scene after a car crashed into a townhouse In North Charleston.

Our crew on scene confirms, at least two people have been transported to the hospital.

The crash has closed Washington Street between Iowa and Rebecca Street.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Friday. Charleston Police and Fire are on scene. No word if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: Family members of those in the home tell me 3 people were in the home at the time, and 2 were in the car. They also tell me that car was going 110 mph. Both drivers are in the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Everyone in the home is ok pic.twitter.com/r1lmzQBk4k — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) June 12, 2020

