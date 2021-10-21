SUV flips over in collision with box truck near Lesage

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, a box truck collided with a small SUV around 1:00 p.m. as it came off of “Big Ben” Bowen Highway at Route 2 between Lesage and Huntington.

Box truck collided with small SUV on Route 2 this afternoon. Police say no one was injured. They are working to clear the scene now. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/FelJ07bFGb — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) October 21, 2021

The box truck reportedly lost power steering and hit the SUV, causing the SUV to flip over onto its top.

No injuries were reported.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS and the Ohio River Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.