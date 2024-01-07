CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Carnivorous plants normally grow in places like bogs and swamps, so it’s no surprise that they are rare in West Virginia’s forest landscape. However, there are several places in the Mountain State that have insect-eating plants.

The Cranberry Glades in Webster and Pocahontas counties is the largest bog in West Virginia and, therefore, the home of the most carnivorous plants. Sundews and Pitcher Plants can both be found in the 750-acre botanical area, which has plants that are normally found much further north.

Sundews are named for the dew-like droplets that they use to attract their prey. Once an insect is stuck on its tentacles, the plant wraps it up and digests it.

Roundleaf sundew – Drosera rotundifolia photographed in Garrettsville, Ohio (Courtesy: Alan Rockefeller via Wikimedia Commons)

Roundleaf sundews can also be found in bogs of floating sphagnum moss at Dolly Sods, which is in Randolph, Tucker and Grant counties, and in the Cranesville Swamp, which is near the Maryland border in Preston County.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) from 2014 says that roundleaf sundews are native to Monongalia, Preston, Tucker, Randolph, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Berkeley, Webster, Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties

Pitcher Plants are also found in the Cranberry Glades, although they are not native there, according to the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area plant guide. Pitcher plants have pitcher-shaped leaves with nectar in them that attract and trap prey.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, northern purple pitcherplants are native to Preston, Tucker, Grant, Mineral and Pocahontas counties.

Purple Pitcherplant – Sarracenia purpurea at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (London) (Courtesy: NasserHalaweh via Wikimedia Commons)

Carnivorous plants grow in places with poor soil conditions and eat insects to get nutrients they can’t get from the soil. Although some of the approximately 630 species of carnivorous plants will also eat small animals like lizards and even small mammals, the ones that grow in the wild in West Virginia only eat bugs.