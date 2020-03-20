Case of COVID-19 confirmed at CAMC; first confirmed in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CAMC has announced its first positive COVID-19 patient. The patient was identified early on as a possible COVID-19 case and has been properly isolated since entry into CAMC, according to the hospital’s website.

This case is the eighth in the state since the first case was confirmed in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include:

Jackson County – 1

Jefferson County – 2

Kanawha County – 1

Mercer County – 1

Monongalia County – 1

Tucker County – 2

