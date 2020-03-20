CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CAMC has announced its first positive COVID-19 patient. The patient was identified early on as a possible COVID-19 case and has been properly isolated since entry into CAMC, according to the hospital’s website.
This case is the eighth in the state since the first case was confirmed in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include:
- Jackson County – 1
- Jefferson County – 2
- Kanawha County – 1
- Mercer County – 1
- Monongalia County – 1
- Tucker County – 2
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- COVID-19 in Kanawha County: Updates from Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Daily update from Gov. Beshear
- Case of COVID-19 confirmed at CAMC; first confirmed in Kanawha County
- Human Remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch
- Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
- Gov. DeWine remembers, honors Mark Wagoner Sr., the first COVD-19 death in Ohio
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 169 cases, first death confirmed
- UPDATE: Eight COVID-19 cases in WV; Coal mining will continue; lodges to close
- CAMC implements no visitor policy
- Coronavirus in WV: An update from Gov. Jim Justice