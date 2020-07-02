Coronavirus Updates

Cases of COVID-19 in WV rise again

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.71%.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 178,238 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 3,053 total cases, 580 of which are active, 2,380 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: 

Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (443/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (136/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (66/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (229/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (25/0), Marion (60/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (179/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (11/1), Ohio (99/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (27/1), Preston (67/15), Putnam (59/1), Raleigh (53/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (94/8), Wyoming (7/0).

