CCSO: Ona Field Office demolition set to begin soon

West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that the Ona Field Office is closed to the public effective today and demolition is going to start “soon” for a new structure.

They say anyone in need of copies of reports, pay taxes or to obtain vehicle registration stickers should go to the Law Enforcement Office at the Cabell Courthouse or the Tax Office.

The Tax Office can be reached at 304-526-8672, the law enforcement office can be reached at 304-526-8657 and the Detective Division can be reached at 304-743-1594.

The sheriff’s office says they thank everyone for, “[their] cooperation as [they] transition to alternative plans during the completion of the new structure.

