Live Now
78th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

Champion hunter’s winnings to go toward wife’s student loans

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:
deer_1537986431309.jpg

ASHFORD, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school teacher who won $50,000 in a hunting competition says he plans to use the winnings to pay off his wife’s student loans.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Andrew Lowe bagged a Kansas buck this fall that earned him first place in the inaugural Bone Collector North American Whitetail Championship finals. He earned his spot in the competition last year with a buck whose nine-point rack totaled 131 inches (332 centimeters).

Lowe, of Ashford, says 18 people competed in the five-day final round in mid-September near the Kansas-Missouri border. The first day was hot, and the deer didn’t appear to be moving. Lowe says it took hours for a buck to step into view. His buck was the first kill of the competition, and its winning nine-point rack totaled 154 6/8 inches.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events