CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some big changes are coming to West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship program, and it could mean more students joining the program.

This program was controversial from the outset, but now that it’s been running for a year, they want to give more students the chance to use it.

The Hope Scholarship allows parents to take what would have been their annual contribution per student from the state education system, and use it for private school, home school or other education needs. In 2022, that total was nearly $4,500 per student.

While critics say it takes dollars from public education, backers say the money belongs to taxpayers in the first place.

In the past, you could only apply for the scholarship from March 1 to May 15, but now applications will be open all year.

“Maybe they have additional needs that can be met in a home school environment, or private school, or maybe perhaps they’d like to have a Christian education. Well now they have those choices,” said Treasurer Riley Moore, (R) West Virginia.

Now there is a catch when you apply. If you sign up beginning March 1, your student is eligible for 100% of the funds. But if you sign up halfway into the school year, only half your funds are available. All funds are reduced proportionally depending on when you apply.

The goal of open enrollment is to increase the number of families that get aid through the scholarships. You can find more information by clicking here.