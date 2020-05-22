Changes in WV COVID-19 case numbers, DHHR dashboard reflect CDC recording revisions

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms a total of 89 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the state. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently recorded as 2.06%.

WV DHHR State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp says the increase in today’s numbers was expected as guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention now includes probable cases of COVID-19 in to total numbers.

In alignment with updated definitions, the WV DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard now includes probable cases. Although a small portion of the cases to date, probable cases are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic, such as a link to a confirmed case, evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. The WV DHHR says public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard, causing the increase in today’s total coronavirus cases.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received a total of 82,747 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,705 total cases, 1,107 West Virginians recovered and 72 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 54-year old male from Lewis County. “With great sadness, we report another death as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to the family for their loss.”

Slemp also said today in West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing that the state’s total number of test results received has decreased today as antibody test results are now being counted separately from the COVID-19 tests.

Counties with cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the WV DHHR.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories