Changes Proposed in WV Medical Cannabis Law

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It’s been nearly three years since the legislature and governor approved legal medical cannabis products in West Virginia, yet they are still not available. The law has had to clear a number of time consuming hurdles and supporters say it’s time to expand the law, so patients can just self-medicate.

“And another bill that I think is the humane thing to do is because the government hasn’t been able to get this done right, is to allow patients who are suffering from these conditions to grow a small amount for themselves, and take care of themselves,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

One patient already doing that – albeit illegally – is Dan Brammer who suffers from depression.

“I can take less than a gram of cannabis, run it through my vaporizer, or smoke it in a small pipe, and in five minutes comeback from a complete breakdown to what you see right now. It’s amazing,” said Dan Brammer, a medical cannabis patient.

But critics says any medicinal use should be under a doctor’s supervision. And one of their biggest concerns is that medical cannabis products, could get in the hands of under age users, for strictly recreational use.

“Every time a state passes medicinal, about five years later here comes recreational. So, we’ve to ask ourselves, first of all, it’s against federal laws. It’s breaking the law,” said State Sen. Mike Azinger, (R) Wood.

At least three bills before the legislature would make changes to the medical cannabis law, including allowing edible products.

“Right now the biggest enemy of medical cannabis supporters is the clock. We are nearly half-way through this legislative session, but none of the bills they support has made it out of committee for a vote on the floor,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.