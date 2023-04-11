SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a missing Chapmanville K-9 in South Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, before their shift began, Officer Marcus Dudley took him outside on his collar and chain to relieve himself this morning, Tuesday, April 11.

The Chapmanville Police Department, says Dudley went back in the house and when he returned outside to get Chase, his collar was still attached to the chain, but Chase was missing. According to the South Charleston Police Department, Chase jumped the fence at their home in the area of 2nd Avenue in South Charleston.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, Dudley says Chase is not aggressive and that Chase is not only his partner, but a member of his family.

Anyone who sees or hears anything on K-9 Chase is asked to contact the Chapmanville Police Department, the South Charleston Police Department or Kanawha County Metro 911.