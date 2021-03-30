Charges dropped against WV state senator

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last week, a special prosecutor dropped all charges against West Virginia State Senator Mike Maroney (R-Marshall).
Maroney had been charged with soliciting a prostitute in August 2019.
Maroney, M.D made the following statement:
“Last week, the special prosecutor dropped all charges against me, citing the lack of evidence to substantiate the charges. I thank the special prosecutor for his professionalism and integrity. My earlier statement suggesting politically motivated, unjust charges by the former Marshall County prosecutor has now been validated. This brings closure to an injustice that has had an enormous negative impact on me and my family. The damage that was done to me will never be completely erased, but the healing has now begun. Many questions remain, and from my standpoint, this is not over. I will proceed to find those answers.”WV State Senator Mike Maroney, M.D (R-Marshall)
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.