CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) is planning to buy two healthcare practices.
According to a Facebook post by CAMC, they filed a letter of intent to buy a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital (CSH) and a letter of intent to buy the West Virginia OrthoNeuro physician practice.
They said CSH will be renamed to the CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital.
CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital would operate as a separate hospital, according to CAMC.
They said current employees will remain employed by CSH.