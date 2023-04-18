CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) is planning to buy two healthcare practices.

According to a Facebook post by CAMC, they filed a letter of intent to buy a majority share of Charleston Surgical Hospital (CSH) and a letter of intent to buy the West Virginia OrthoNeuro physician practice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They said CSH will be renamed to the CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital.

CAMC Charleston Surgical Hospital would operate as a separate hospital, according to CAMC.

They said current employees will remain employed by CSH.