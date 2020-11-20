Charleston chemical plant abruptly closes, 30 people impacted

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A chemical plant has abuptly closed today, impacting approximately 30 employees.

‘Elementis Specialties’ in Charleston notified United Steelworkers union leaders of the closure at 7 a.m. this morning.

According to USW Subdistrict Director, Heather Anderson, “the closure is effective immediately. As a result, 24 hourly employees, represented by the United Steelworkers Union, have lost their jobs.”

Elementis CEO Paul Waterman said the decision to close its Charleston plant follows a review of Elementis’ North American manufacturing operations to improve efficiency and capacity utilization “as part of our global supply chain optimization.”

County and city officials were not forewarned of the closure.

At this time, Union leaders are bargaining with Elementis officials over the effects of the shutdown.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.