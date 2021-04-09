Countdown to Tax Day
Charleston city hall is soon to be open to the public

West Virginia

by: Anna King

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Friday that the Charleston City Hall—located at 501 Virginia Street East—will reopen to the public Monday, April 12.

The mayor says access to the City Hall was limited to slow the spread of COVID-19. Goodwin also says, “With thousands of folks being vaccinated weekly now, we feel it is the right time to fully re-open City Hall to the public.”

For those wanting to visit the City Hall, the mayor says COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Visitors are required to wear masks while indoors, and temperature screenings are required as well.

Communication with city staff to schedule appointments via phone and email are encouraged to limit in-person interactions as much as possible.

