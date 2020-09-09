Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center under new management

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has authorized the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Board to enter into a five-year agreement with OVG Facilities, LLC.

City Council officials say this agreement will have OVG to perform all day-to-day management for both the Coliseum & Convention Center and Municipal Auditorium. OVG will also handle all bookings, sponsorships, advertising and sales – including expanding current sales initiatives. City officials say the Board of Directors still retains supervisory authority and will approve budgets, capital expenditures, and material contracts.

OVG is a national booking and management firm that currently operates 69 facilities with more than 1,000 employees.

City officials say a new interim General Manager, Shura Garnett, will start Wednesday, September 9th, until a permanent general manager is named.

“The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is a showpiece in our Capital City. The $100 million renovations made it competitive with other facilities throughout the country. But building a facility and filling it are two different things. OVG has a wealth of industry knowledge and relationships with sales and booking agencies that will bring a major return on investment to Charleston.” Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Mayor

Charleston City Council officials say it will grant OVG the right to license and use the facility. All current employees will continue to be employees of the City of Charleston but will be managed by OVG. The City will continue to maintain ownership of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and Municipal Auditorium, including the real estate, equipment, logos and trademarks.

