CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Community members gathered in protest of former President Donald Trump outside the federal courthouse in Charleston Thursday night following his arraignment in Washington D.C.

Around a dozen members of the public were in attendance, including organizers with the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Common Defense, and Rise Up West Virginia.

Organizers say the message from the rally to former President Trump is that nobody is above the law, not even former presidents. That message comes after Trump’s third indictment from earlier this week. He is facing several charges, including conspiring to defraud the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While members of the public were there to protest against Trump on Thursday, several others in Charleston came to Trump’s defense as well.

Charizma Brown says she is sticking by president Trump as he campaigns for a White House return in 2024.

“What he say? Make America great again? Roll with Trump all the way,” Brown said.

Others like Adam Gerrard say they hope to see Trump face the consequences for his alleged conspiracy to defraud the 2020 election.

“If you look at the evidence and the actions that were taken, I think you can show there were clear efforts being taken to do things against the law, overthrow the election, and do whatever could be done to overthrow the election,” Gerrard said.

The anti-Trump rally held in Charleston was just one of several organized across the country this week, including in Washington.